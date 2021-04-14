Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,758,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,704 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

