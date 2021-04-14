FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.