Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

COF stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

