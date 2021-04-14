Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.
COF stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $134.70.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
