Contrasting DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DouYu International and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 4 0 0 2.00 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $14.78, indicating a potential upside of 45.62%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Risk and Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12% Aurora Mobile -32.00% -37.58% -19.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 3.10 $5.68 million $0.04 253.75 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 3.18 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

DouYu International beats Aurora Mobile on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

