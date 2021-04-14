United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $212.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $199.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $94.26 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

