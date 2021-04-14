Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

NASDAQ COST opened at $365.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.05. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

