Morgan Stanley Increases HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $39.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. HP has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

