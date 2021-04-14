Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.