Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after buying an additional 105,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 819,405 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

