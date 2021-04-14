Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after buying an additional 105,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 819,405 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.