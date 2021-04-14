First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,923 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $403.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

