FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,850 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $8,967,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,263,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,284,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

