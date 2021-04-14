FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NTES opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.38. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

