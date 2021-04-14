Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.97 million, a PE ratio of -239.15 and a beta of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

