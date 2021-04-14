Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 630.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.