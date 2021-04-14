FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Restaurant Group in a report released on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

