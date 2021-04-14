Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TNLIY opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Get Trainline alerts:

TNLIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.