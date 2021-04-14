Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 504,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.