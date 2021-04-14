Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,559,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UATG opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

