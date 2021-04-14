Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,559,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UATG opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
