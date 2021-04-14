Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

