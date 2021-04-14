Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

