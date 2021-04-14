Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.71.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $644.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $577.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.17. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

