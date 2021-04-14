Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 559,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 243,764 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -133.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.