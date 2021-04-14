First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hubbell by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $183.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

