Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Shares Up 0.3%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85. 1,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

ACGBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

