Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading 16.7% Higher

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) shares shot up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 10,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 6,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

