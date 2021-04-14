Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCLAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

