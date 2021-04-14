Brokerages Anticipate USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). USA Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Technologies.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. First Washington CORP bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAT stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.10.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

