Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.41% from the company’s current price.
REPX stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $79.20.
About Riley Exploration Permian
