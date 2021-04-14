Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.41% from the company’s current price.

REPX stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

