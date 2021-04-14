Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.