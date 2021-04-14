Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WD-40’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

