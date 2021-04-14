VMware’s (VMW) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

