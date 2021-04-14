Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

