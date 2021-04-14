5,240 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter.

PWV stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

