Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000.

FLQH opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $27.30.

