Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 13,097 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.36% of Insperity worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

