State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 49,640 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,640 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

