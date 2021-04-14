State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.97 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Centene stock opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

