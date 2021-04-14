State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,743 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5,226.0% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $217,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

