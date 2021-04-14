Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.33

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EPIC opened at GBX 71.07 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £150.20 million and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.16.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Imogen Moss purchased 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,002.80 ($13,068.72). Also, insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

