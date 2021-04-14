Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

