Tachyon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $17.79 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $17.79 million and $163,889.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00129103 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003553 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

