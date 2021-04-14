The AES Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The AES has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

