Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,542 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 37,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

