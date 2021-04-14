Vesper (VSP) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $52.21 or 0.00080877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $135.74 million and $9.22 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00268963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00715740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.80 or 0.99052052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00845640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,599,797 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

