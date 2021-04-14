Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,412 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $308.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.54. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.92 and a 12 month high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.