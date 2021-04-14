Scout Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,138,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $6,882,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MODV stock opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

