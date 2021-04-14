Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Forward Air by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

