Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,046 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,555,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

