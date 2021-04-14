Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.51 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

