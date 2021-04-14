UBS Group Reiterates “€8.30” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €8.30 ($9.76) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.41 ($9.89).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €8.30 ($9.77) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.04. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

